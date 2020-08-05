Foremost grocery store features half cost foods in Renfrewshire cafes each individual day

A Foremost supermarket is supplying shoppers in Renfrewshire the chance to appreciate a half value meal each and every working day this month.

The offer – released as part of the government’s Try to eat Out to Aid Out plan – will allow Morrisons clients to acquire a 50 for every cent discounted, up to a maximum of £10 for each particular person, when dining in their cafes.

The govt scheme is jogging the give from Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays right up until Monday, August 31.

Having said that, Morrisons has extended the discount to run from Thursday to Sunday this month at its retailers in Johnstone, Paisley and Erskine.

The present is offered for meals and non-alcoholic drinks, but does not contain takeaway buys.

Elspeth Roxburgh, community winner at the Erskine retail outlet, instructed The Gazette: “We are trying to get as quite a few individuals back again to our cafes as we can when even now getting the acceptable social distancing steps in put.

“Visiting our café is a great way to get out for an hour to have a bite to try to eat, these as some cake or even just a cup of coffee.”

