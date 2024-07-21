Forget the iPhone 16, Apple has something much better

With the launch of Apple Intelligence, Apple is ready to join the world of AI-first smartphones. While the iPhone 16 Pro will be the workhorse, Tim Cook and his team will ensure that the iPhone 16 can deliver on the same promise. But there’s an even better iPhone waiting in the wings that offers value for money, new hardware, and the power of AI for Apple’s loyal consumers… the next-generation iPhone SE

The new iPhone Pro is shown during an Apple event (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images

The iPhone SE has always been popular, offering the benefits of the Apple ecosystem and hardware in a smartphone at an attractive price. The tone was set in 2016 with the first iPhone SE based on the iPhone 5s design, the second in 2020 based on the iPhone 8, and the third in 2022 based on the same iPhone 8 design but offering the same chipset as the then-current iPhone 13.

The 2025 iPhone SE is expected to be just as popular, or perhaps even more popular, than previous models, given the ever-increasing prices of the Pro iPhones.

In terms of specs, we’re likely looking at an iPhone 14 form factor, but smaller than the vanilla and Pro models, which many will welcome. After all, not everyone wants a massive smartphone. Given the three-year gap between this SE and the previous version, you can expect to see a number of Apple hardware improvements included; there’s the potential for a larger 48MP main camera, the first use of a notched display on the SE, and the same fast-charging battery tech expected for the iPhone 16.

The biggest improvement may be in the display. While previous SE models shipped with cheaper, less vibrant LCD screens, the 2025 version is expected to be brighter. It also has an OLED screen..

Customers shop for the iPhone 15 (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Noor Photo via Getty Images

The iPhone 16 has been a breakout device in the past. Apple is putting the latest and greatest technology available to the company into the Pro models, which will be the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max this year. There has always been a balance to keep the regular iPhone 16 specs high enough to be considered a good enough iPhone while leaving enough room to create demand for the more expensive Pro model.

In previous years, this involved using the previous generation of Axx chips, reducing storage options for consumers, and keeping memory specifications as low as possible. This is no longer the case, as the need to support generative AI requires the latest Apple Silicon processors and higher memory to allow for as much processing as possible on a local device.

If the iPhone SE is to feature Apple’s smarts, it will need to share the same core specs as the iPhone 16, particularly when it comes to the Apple Silicon processor. The iPhone SE has come with the same chipset as the flagship line before, and that’s likely to happen with this generation as well.

After all, if AI is the future, Apple Intelligence has to be everywhere. And if it’s going to be everywhere, the iPhone SE has to support it.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the start of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (Photo) … [+] (By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images

There’s also the question of the timeline for generative AI. Apple’s luxury-branded AI was showcased at its Worldwide Developers Conference last month and will play a role in iOS 18. However, while iOS 18 will be available to the public when the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro launch in September, the significant AI components aren’t due until Q1 2025.

The Apple community may be looking forward to an “AI boom” in iPhone 16 sales as one of the first AI-powered iPhones, but there’s no sign in the supply chain that Apple is planning to increase its order book. If Apple is waiting until Q1 2025 to start the revolution, wouldn’t it be better to wait until then to see what form it will take?

Attendees watch a video presentation during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (Photo from … [+] (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images

If you want the extra power and full potential of the iPhone platform, you’ll go for the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, and there’s little point in looking at any other iPhone. If you’re looking to maximize your money, the iPhone SE is a better deal than the iPhone 16, and thanks to Apple Intelligence’s late arrival, there’s little point in buying the next iPhone before then.

