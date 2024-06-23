June 23, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Former Disney star Dan Benson says OnlyFans gives him control over nude photos

Former Disney star Dan Benson says OnlyFans gives him control over nude photos

Roxanne Bacchus June 23, 2024 1 min read

Exclusive

Former Disney star Dan Benson

Leaked nudes pushed me onto OnlyFans

06/23/2024 at 1:00 AM PST

“Wizards of Waverly Place” alum. Dan Benson He says a very specific problem led him down the path of OnlyFans…his nudes were leaked online without him seeing a dime.

As Dan explains in our new documentary, “TMZ Presents: Famous and Naked“, his nude photos kept showing up on seedy websites…and when he removed them from one site, they would appear elsewhere.



TMZ Studios

Basically, Dan was playing Whack-A-Mole.

Dan says he quickly realized it was futile to try to stop his leaked nudes from spreading, so he decided to take control and join OnlyFans… where he is the creative director of his nudes, and all profits go into his pockets.

The former Disney star is among the celebrities who are stripping naked on sites like OnlyFans and is making an absolute fortune doing so… and TMZ examines the growing trend in Hollywood of online nudity.

The doc starts streaming on Tubi for free on June 23… and it stands out, too Drea Di Matteo, Aubrey O’Day And Paige VanzantFor example but not limited to.



© 2024 EHM Productions.
All rights reserved.

See also  Kristen Wiig gets her "Five-Timers" jacket from Ryan Gosling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Prince William, George and Charlotte attend Taylor Swift’s concert in London: “A wonderful evening”

June 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Taylor Swift takes a selfie with Prince William at the London Eras Tour Show

June 22, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Justin Timberlake gives a speech at his first concert after his DWI arrest

June 22, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Former Disney star Dan Benson says OnlyFans gives him control over nude photos

June 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton exits early vs. Braves with hamstring tightness

June 23, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

The Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection appears to be removing one of the goofiest guest characters ever

June 23, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

Hajj deaths: ‘There are not enough doctors’ to help pilgrims cope with heat, witnesses tell CNN as death toll mounts

June 23, 2024 Frank Tomlinson