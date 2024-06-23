Former Disney star Dan Benson says OnlyFans gives him control over nude photos

“Wizards of Waverly Place” alum. Dan Benson He says a very specific problem led him down the path of OnlyFans…his nudes were leaked online without him seeing a dime.

As Dan explains in our new documentary, “TMZ Presents: Famous and Naked“, his nude photos kept showing up on seedy websites…and when he removed them from one site, they would appear elsewhere.





Basically, Dan was playing Whack-A-Mole.

Dan says he quickly realized it was futile to try to stop his leaked nudes from spreading, so he decided to take control and join OnlyFans… where he is the creative director of his nudes, and all profits go into his pockets.

The former Disney star is among the celebrities who are stripping naked on sites like OnlyFans and is making an absolute fortune doing so… and TMZ examines the growing trend in Hollywood of online nudity.