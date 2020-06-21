Former Edmonton law enforcement officer, pastor breached Alberta securities guidelines: ASC

Write-up content material ongoing

Rustulka was discovered to have documented wrong and deceptive facts on KYC types and to have failed to thoroughly identify his clients’ investment desires, objectives, fiscal situation and threat tolerances.

Rustulka’s customers had been induced to make investments in exempt industry securities based mostly on these representations, and since they considered he was “trustworthy and straightforward, primarily based on his past employment as an Edmonton police officer and as a senior pastor,” claimed the ASC.

In its selection, the panel pointed out that the majority of the allegations in the Notice of Hearing had been demonstrated and that Rustulka “recommended securities purchases and expenditure methods that had been patently unsuitable for (the clients). He more exacerbated the circumstance by making misrepresentations with regard to possibility whilst above-estimating and around-emphasizing the prospective upside.”

A hearing administration session will be held on June 25 to established a day for submissions with regard to sanctions. Following that, it will be established what, if any, sanction or price tag-recovery orders will be designed versus Rustulka.

The ASC is the regulatory agency accountable for administering the province’s securities rules. It is entrusted to foster a reasonable and successful cash industry in Alberta and to protect buyers.

