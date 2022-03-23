Former Falcons midfielder Matt Ryan is ‘disappointed’ but ready to move on

“It was tough because I appreciate all the fans and how well they treated me during that time,” Ryan said. “It’s hard to see people go. It’s hard to move forward. Sometimes it’s best for both places.”

Former Falcons assistant coach/wide receptionist Terry Robsky said he saw Ryan two weeks ago at former Falcons wedding Roddy White and that Ryan had no idea he would be traded.

“He was excited that he had just built a new home for him,” said Rubeski. “That was him. He said I put my roots down. I’m a Georgia boy. That was two weeks ago, and bam, the NFL showed up and it’s the NFL. Two weeks later, it’s in a new town. It’s in a new city, and it’s a world.” Different “.

The Falcons pursued a trade for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but he came up short. The team was considered the favorite to land on Watson, a former Gainesville High School and Clemson star. Even the New Orleans Saints competitor has ceded.

But the Cleveland Browns came up with a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract that the Falcons didn’t match. Watson traded with Cleveland on Friday, and Ryan was meeting with the Colts coaching staff on Saturday.

“So, I learned on Monday that The trade was going to passRyan said. “When everything went down, I just asked to take a look at my options. I was able to have a meeting with the staff here in Indianapolis and the front office on Saturday.”

Ryan took some time to think.

“By Monday, I made the decision that it was time to move on,” Ryan said. “Obviously, I am very grateful for my time there and appreciate the way things were handled and their professionalism with it.”

Ryan believes that with a team that can compete for the Super Bowl and that the Falcons can start rebuilding for the future.

“They’re moving forward and trying to go in a different direction,” Ryan said.

Ryan spoke with Falcons owner Arthur Blank, general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith before heading to Indianapolis on Tuesday morning. None of the Hawks openly discussed this trade and why they only received a third-round pick for Ryan. They released statements.

“Yeah, they were all great,” Ryan said. “I think all of these guys, there’s a level of respect on both sides with the three of them.”

Ryan worked with Fontenot and Smith for one season.

“Obviously my relationship goes back a long way with Arthur Blanc,” Ryan said. “I love him. I love him for the opportunity he gave me. The opportunity he gave me in 2008, the constant support he gave during that time. It’s goodbye because I am not playing there, but it is a relationship I will always live by.”

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan gives owner Arthur Blank a hug before he plays at New Orleans Saints Thursday, December 7, 2017, in Atlanta.

Ryan turned out to be the most prolific passer in team history, smashing all pass marks for Steve Bartkowski. He led the franchise to its first consecutive winning seasons in 2008 and 2009.

Ryan led the Falcons to the NFC Championship game after the 2012 season and to the Super Bowl after the 2016 season. He was named the NFL Player of the Year for the 2016 season.

But the Hawks, due to some poor drafting from 2017-20, had a tough time. They haven’t had a winning season since 2017, coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitrov have gone out for five games in the 2020 season.

Some fans started to have a crush on Ryan.

“You have Lots of people like Matt and some who don’t“I don’t know why or for what reason,” said Harry Douglas, a former widely accepted recipient of the Hawks, who was also drafted by the Hawks in 2008. “But we have to give him respect because respecting him is a duty. He has been so wonderful to this organization. It is funny how quickly we forget what someone means to us.

“Yes, the organization is going in a different direction, but let’s not attack this man, who for 14 years gave you everything he had on this football field.”

