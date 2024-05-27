Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was killed in Los Angeles while obstructing a catalytic converter theft

Los Angeles (KABC) — Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles while foiling a catalytic converter theft, his family confirmed Sunday.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of ​​West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street. Los Angeles police investigators say three men were trying to steal a catalytic converter when they were approached by the car’s owner.

Scarlett Wactor told ABC7 that her 37-year-old son was leaving work at a downtown rooftop bar and was walking with a co-worker when he saw what looked like someone working on his car.

He initially thought his car was being towed, so he approached the person to ask if that was the case, she said. But when the suspect looked up, he was wearing a mask, and opened fire.

Police said three suspects fled in a car. Paramedics brought Wactor to a local hospital and he was pronounced dead there.

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC television series from 2020 to 2022, appearing in over 160 episodes before the character was written off.

General Hospital issued a statement On Sunday: “The entire General Hospital family is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Johnny Wactor. He was truly one of a kind and a joy to work with every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Wactor has also appeared in a variety of films and television series, including “Station 19,” “NCIS,” “Westworld” and the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard.”

Among his other interests was Wactor Instagram page Details a passion for outdoor sports and adventures, such as rock climbing and rodeo.

Tributes have been pouring in from those who knew and worked with Wactor.

“Johnny Wactor was a kindred spirit, a talented actor, and an inspiration to those around him,” said Wactor’s manager, Marco Quadros of Immortal Artists. “His professionalism, enthusiasm and love for his craft were contagious and made working with him a joy. He pursued and achieved his dreams, all the while remaining a good human being who cared for others. I am proud to say that I was also Johnny’s manager and friend and he will always be treasured in my memory. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones.” .

sophia matson, Who played Wactor’s wife on General Hospital wrote:

“My heart is absolutely broken…Johnny was the best ever. So honest. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a big heart spreading so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen. I heard him and I loved him.” So much, and I’m a better person because I knew him. We shared so many special moments, both on screen and off, that I will forever cherish in my heart. “I miss Johnny incredibly… I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone out there.”