January 20, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Former NYPD chief Ed Mullins pleads guilty in the federal case

Cheryl Riley January 19, 2023 2 min read

The disgraced former head of the NYPD’s Benevolent Sergeants Association is expected to contend with federal charges Thursday after allegations Stealing syndicate dues to fund his lavish lifestylethe Post learned.

Ed Mullins, 61, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court before Judge John Koltell Thursday afternoon, where his attorney, Thomas Kenniff, told The Post he would change his suit in the case.

The exact charges to which he is expected to plead not immediately known.

Federal court records show that attorneys for Mullins — who was charged with wire fraud last year — held talks to obtain an appeal.

Mullins Accused of using the dues of union members to pay hundreds of upscale personal meals as well as clothing, jewelry, and home appliances, court records show.

The feds alleged that he even used SBA funds to pay for a relative’s college education.

Ed Mullins turned himself in over allegations of misappropriation of union funds in 2022.
Kevin C Downs
Federal agents remove boxes of evidence from the building housing the offices of the Sgt. Benevolent Society on October 5, 2021.
Federal agents remove boxes of evidence from the building housing the offices of the Sgt. Benevolent Society on October 5, 2021.
AP

In total, he allegedly embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the syndicate, according to the federation.

The FBI raided his home and union offices In October of 2021. Months later, he turned himself in to the feds and was later released on $250,000 bond.

the Union He sued its former leader for $1 million and other damages last March.

See also  NASA spotted the sun smiling, which is the most joyful thing: ScienceAlert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Carnivorous oyster mushrooms can kill roundworms with ‘nerve gas in a lollipop’

January 19, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Astronomers pick up radio signals from a distant galaxy

January 19, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

A record-breaking signal from the galaxy far, far away is the furthest ever detected: ScienceAlert

January 18, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Julian Sands is missing while hiking California’s treacherous Mount Baldy – Deadline

January 19, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Former NYPD chief Ed Mullins pleads guilty in the federal case

January 19, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Schedule the divisional round and aftermath, round kick-off times, watch live streams and more

January 19, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Davos 2023: Greta Thunberg accuses energy companies of throwing people ‘under the bus’

January 19, 2023 Frank Tomlinson