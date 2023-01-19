Former NYPD chief Ed Mullins pleads guilty in the federal case

The disgraced former head of the NYPD’s Benevolent Sergeants Association is expected to contend with federal charges Thursday after allegations Stealing syndicate dues to fund his lavish lifestylethe Post learned.

Ed Mullins, 61, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court before Judge John Koltell Thursday afternoon, where his attorney, Thomas Kenniff, told The Post he would change his suit in the case.

The exact charges to which he is expected to plead not immediately known.

Federal court records show that attorneys for Mullins — who was charged with wire fraud last year — held talks to obtain an appeal.

Mullins Accused of using the dues of union members to pay hundreds of upscale personal meals as well as clothing, jewelry, and home appliances, court records show.

The feds alleged that he even used SBA funds to pay for a relative’s college education.

Ed Mullins turned himself in over allegations of misappropriation of union funds in 2022. Kevin C Downs

Federal agents remove boxes of evidence from the building housing the offices of the Sgt. Benevolent Society on October 5, 2021. AP

In total, he allegedly embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the syndicate, according to the federation.

The FBI raided his home and union offices In October of 2021. Months later, he turned himself in to the feds and was later released on $250,000 bond.

the Union He sued its former leader for $1 million and other damages last March.