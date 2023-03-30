Former President Donald Trump was criminally indicted in the 2016 case

Republican Donald Trump has been criminally charged in the 2016 case of buying the silence of a former porn star, according to several US media outlets, including the “New York Times”.

For the first time in American history. For the first time ever, former President Donald Trump was indicted on Thursday for criminal charges, targeting several US media outlets, including CNN. The New York Times.

The decision was made by a vote of a grand jury (a group of citizens with investigative powers that works alongside prosecutors) that has met several times since March 20.

The Republican, who will be the tenant of the White House between 2017 and 2021, must answer before a New York state judge and his attorney for Manhattan, Alvin Bragg. $130,000 for porn actress and director Stormy Daniels. Donald Trump has been accused of embezzling his presidential campaign funds. Which is illegal, he vehemently denies.

Trump denies the facts

Donald Trump planned “fraud” and “election interference” by “thugs” ahead of the 2024 presidential election, in which he declared himself a candidate. The former president had predicted his arrest days before and called for protests across the country.

According to New York Times, If a former White House tenant is arrested, “he will be fingerprinted, he will be photographed, and he may even be handcuffed.” Like any American citizen, he is said to have the right to remain silent and to have an attorney.

The The Washington PostPolitics and the New York Daily News Citing sources familiar with the matter, he reiterated on Wednesday that justice should not be decided before April 24.