April 30, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Slams Elon Musk’s Handling of the App – New York Daily News

Cheryl Riley April 30, 2023 3 min read

“It all went south” says Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, when Elon Musk bought the social media company, saying Musk’s timing was bad and he should have backed out of the deal.

On Friday, Dorsey was quizzed by users on his new app, Bluesky, about whether he still thinks Musk is the ideal owner of Twitter. Business Insider reported that Dorsey issued an emphatic denial.

“No. And I don’t think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad,” Dorsey wrote.

When the $44 billion deal looked set to fall apart, Twitter’s board of directors threatened to sue Musk for forcing the deal. Dorsey said the board’s effort to force the sale was also a bad idea.

“It all went south,” Dorsey wrote.

He continued, “If Elon or anyone wanted to buy the company, all they had to do was set a price that the board of directors felt was better than what the company could do independently.”

FILE – Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey walks out after speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on June 7, 2019. Tesla CEO Elon Musk called out his friend Dorsey in his legal battle to get rid of the $44. $1 billion to buy Twitter. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file) (Francois Morey / AP)

This is true of every public company. Was I optimistic? Yes. Did I have the final say? No. I think it is [Musk] They should have walked away and paid the billion dollars.”

Under his initial agreement to buy Twitter, Musk could have pulled out if he had paid a $1 billion breakup fee.

Since acquiring Twitter last October, Musk has come under fire for a variety of new policies.

In addition to sweeping layoffs, Musk also began requiring people to pay for blue check marks, rolled back protections against hate speech, and, until recently, began labeling some media outlets as “government-funded.”

That latest decision was reversed after an international coalition of broadcasters published an open letter calling for Twitter to correct the “misleading label” it applied to four foreign news organizations.

These changes likely also contributed to Dorsey’s nervousness in the Tesla owner’s feelings.

His comments were a reversal from last year, when Dorsey called him “the only solution I trust” to make Twitter private. He added at the time that Musk’s plan to make Twitter “maximally reliable and inclusive at scale” was “right.”

Dorsey’s new site, Bluesky, is positioning itself as a competitor to Twitter.

The platform has been generating buzz in recent weeks, as an exclusive alternative to the Musk-led forum. It’s been trending on Twitter this past week, and boasts of some of its go-to big names like New York actor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and model Chrissy Teigen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Elon Musk says Twitter will introduce a fee per article in May

April 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Jack Dorsey thinks Elon Musk isn’t doing it right with Twitter

April 29, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Exclusive: Behind EU lawmakers’ challenge to rein in ChatGPT and generative AI

April 29, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Your Lookahead Horoscope: April 30th

April 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

China’s Zhurong Mars Rover finds evidence of water in Mars’ sand dunes

April 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Ryan Bowles adds more starters – Chicago Tribune

April 30, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom file size revealed apparently to switch

April 30, 2023 Len Houle