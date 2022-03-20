Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 Update: Doctor Strange and new tanks

March 20, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Len Houle March 20, 2022 2 min read

new season It is an electronic game On us, that’s a little weird. Epic Games released for developer Chapter 3: Season 2 From a long-running battle royale, called the Resistance; The story trailer (embedded above) shows a number of opposing forces that fill them up on It is an electronic game An island, along with a certain wizard from the Marvel universe.

Before the official announcement of the season, Epic said they will donate two weeks of their date It is an electronic game Proceeds to support humanitarian efforts related to Ukraine. This will run from March 20 through April 3.

The season brings some big changes to the game. The most extreme is that, at least for the time being, the building has been “wiped”, removing one of the most distinctive aspects of It is an electronic game game. To balance this out, players now have an extra shield – called an “extra barrier” – to defend. Other changes include a combination of faster sprinting and faster climbing that makes the action more parkour-like, the addition of airships for exploration and tanks for driving, as well as a handful of new guns. And if players donate enough gold over the course of the season, they’ll unlock a drivable version of the popular Battle Bus, which now looks like something out. crazy max.

In addition to changes in the game and the island, New Season Battle Pass It also adds a few unlockable characters for those who buy it. Most notably, Dr. Strange – Who will return to theaters in May – He was joined by new faces with names such as The Imagined and The Origin. For those who follow It is an electronic gameIts expanding traditionsLooks like this season is going to be full of important details.

The second season follows an eventful start to the final chapter of the game, which was launched last December. The previous season introduced devastating weather, faster action, and giant monsterstogether with everyone from Bruno Mars and Anderson to Naomi Osaka. There was even a virtual art gallery for players to explore.

