Four children, including a baby, survived 15 days alone in the Amazon, the Colombian president announced.

The children, between 11 months and 13 years old, were found in the Colombian Amazon this Wednesday, more than two weeks after their small plane crashed, Gustavo Pedro announced. They were traveling with their mother, who was found dead, as were the other two adults on board.

“Happiness to the country,” Colombian President Gustavo Pedro said Wednesday, announcing the safe and sound discovery of four children, including an 11-month-old baby, who had survived alone in the Amazon jungle for more than 15 days after the crash. In early May, they were found dead along with their mother and two other adults in the small plane they were traveling with.

After the clue was found, more than a hundred soldiers were “on the trail” of the children with the help of sniffer dogs, giving them hope that the unthinkable was possible.

However, many Colombian media protested the announcement by President Gustavo Pedro. Because the information was originally released by a fake Twitter account “parodying” the Colombian defense minister. It was only after the head of state tweeted, before it was quickly quoted by the national and international press.

If their discovery is confirmed, four miners, thirteen, nine, four years old, and an 11-month-old baby, will have to tell how they managed to survive and wander for more than 15 days in the virgin forest between the Caqueta sector. , the small plane was found vertically on Monday with its nose crushed to the ground in dense vegetation, and the Guavier plane in southern Colombia.

The Cessna 206 disappeared from radar on May 1 near San Jose del Guerrier. Officials first announced the discovery on Monday, saying the pilot’s lifeless body was still on the plane, but there was no sign of the six passengers around. Later on Tuesday, they announced that they had found the bodies of the mother and a third man, whose identity has not been released.

The missing children belong to the same siblings and belong to the Uitoto tribe. Many gray areas now persist in the course of events after the plane crash.

The forest is particularly dense and dangerous in this remote area, and the search was made difficult by wild animals, trees measuring up to 40 meters high, and heavy rains.

But on Tuesday officials found they had personal effects, as well as some fruit. And a bottle near the device. Rescue teams found “a makeshift shelter made of sticks and branches”, maintaining hope that at least one survivor might have survived.

In photos provided to the press, tags that appeared to be scissors and hair bands could be seen, new clues that helped guide rescuers.