Four days in jail for approaching the bear and its cubs

A young American man has been jailed for four days and fined $ 1,000 for getting too close to a bear and her cubs at Yellowstone National Park. According to a Wyoming federal prosecutor on Thursday, October 7, Samantha Tehring confessed to the crime, who was within 91 meters of Grizzly’s mother, to be photographed on May 10 at this vast nature park.

The 25-year-old came to Roaring Mountain that day with a bear and her three cubs. As the other tourists slowly retreated and climbed into their vehicles, Samantha Tehring began to take pictures of the animal as the audience was instructed to stop, as the bear hit a few feet in an attempt to stop it from reaching her.

⁇The wildlife of Yellowstone National Park is really wild. The park is not a zoo where you can safely see the animals across the fence», Famous lawyer Bob Murray. “Approaching a grizzly bear with cubs is utter nonsense. In this case, we speak of Tehring as a defendant only by the impact of luck, not as a distorted tourist., He insisted. Park rules state that large animals (such as wildebeest, elk, elk, etc.) and bears and wolves are prohibited from entering within 100 yards (91 meters).