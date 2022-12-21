Four-hole sink with dual 16-pin connectors

Alleged images of NVIDIA’s TITAN ‘Ada’ graphics card that was supposed to show the full AD102 GPU have been revealed by Moore’s Law is dead.

NVIDIA TITAN ‘Ada’ graphics card pictured: Claimed to be a four-slot beast with dual 16-pin connectors

Earlier this year, there was reports That NVIDIA was working on a TITAN-class graphics card that would have featured the AD102-450 GPU. Rumors and speculations have indicated that the card is crazy when it comes to its basic configuration and design. Now, MLID has posted what it says is the “first real photo” of the now canned “TITAN Ada” graphics card. But before that, let’s take a recap and see what the card is going to be.

The alleged images of the NVIDIA TITAN Ada graphics card show a dual 16-pin connector configuration with a four-slot cooler. (Image credits: Matt Moore Law)

NVIDIA TITAN Ada “Rumored” Graphics Card Specifications

According to the Kopite7kimiThe next-generation NVIDIA TITAN graphics card based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture was to feature the AD102-450-A1 GPU, 142 SMs swinging on 18,176 CUDA cores. The graphics card is said to have 48GB of GDDR6X memory running over a 384-bit bus interface. The card should have crossed the 100 TFLOPs mark even at stock hours considering the RTX 4090 can actually hit boost frequencies of 2.8-2.9GHz casually, and the same was true of TITAN.

The card is said to use high-quality 24Gbps GDDR6X memory modules, providing up to 1,152TB/s of VRAM bandwidth to the GPU. This represents a 14% increase in memory bandwidth compared to the current RTX 4090 main memory which features 21Gbps of memory. As for power consumption, the new NVIDIA TITAN is going insane with twice the TDP of the RTX 3090 Ti, rated up to 900W. The leaker reports that the test board for this configuration featured dual 16-pin 12V/hp connectors.

NVIDIA TITAN Ada graphics card rendering (Image credits: Matt Moore Law):

The ‘real’ image that Moore’s Law is Dead managed to receive now shows a similar cover design as current RTX 40 Founders Edition series graphics cards but with the dual 16-pin connectors hinted at in previous rumors. The card appears to have the same colors of silver gray but in renders made by MLID the card appears to have gold accents with the Titan logo etched out and also glows in gold tones. The graphics card has a dual fan-flow design, but since it has two 16-pin headers, it requires at least eight 8-pin headers as adapters or two direct 16-pin links to an ATX 3.0 PSU to boot.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see dual 16-pin connectors on a card of this level since some NVIDIA RTX 4090 AIB cards already do this such as HOF RTX 4090 from GALAX:

Sure this is a silly design but it might be possible for NVIDIA to reduce the requirement of all 16 pins to just 3 16 pin plug connectors since they can still feed up to 450 watts per connector and up to 900 watts if needed. The RTX 4090 already has a 600W power limit on the Founders Edition variant but doesn’t touch that in stock and the actual power numbers while gaming are less than 400W on average.

As of now, the status of the TITAN Ada graphics card is that it was canceled But it will reappear later in the form of the RTX 4090 Ti which will be an absolute juggernaut. When that happens remains to be seen, but we’re sure the RTX 4090 will reign supreme as the fastest graphics card on the planet for quite some time.