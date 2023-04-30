May 1, 2023

Four killed in Russian village after local Ukrainian bombing says local governor

Frank Tomlinson April 30, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) Ukrainian bombing The local governor said that four civilians were killed in Russia’s Bryansk border region.

Aleksandr Bogomaz said that the strikes hit residential buildings in the village of Suzymka, Syzymsky district.

An unverified video posted on Bogomez’s Telegram channel shows people coming out of a destroyed building at night.

Someone in the video can be heard saying, “They took out a woman. Still looking for a baby. I’m not sure. Awful.”

Bryansk region shares borders to the south with Ukraine and to the west with Belarus.

Russian officials blamed Ukraine for a series of attacks this weekend.

Authorities in Russian-occupied Donetsk said two people were killed and 12 wounded in Sunday’s bombing.

Suspected drone attack It caused a massive fire in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol on Saturday while alleged Ukrainian bombing brought down Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks in Russian territory or in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Without saying that he was behind the attack, Ukrainian officials described the fire in Sevastopol as “God’s punishment”, especially for the civilians killed in the Ukrainian city of Uman, where a Russian raid on Friday left at least 23 people dead.

The news comes amid warnings from Ukraine that it is nearing full preparations for the spring counter-offensive that many experts believe could represent pivotal moment in conflict.

See also  Pregnant woman, infant dies after Russia bombed maternity ward

