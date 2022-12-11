Four people were jailed, including Greek Vice President Eva Kaili

Eva Kaili, the Greek vice-president of the European Parliament, is charged and jailed in Belgium, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Eric Vidal/AFP

Greek vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili and three others were jailed in Belgium on Sunday in connection with an investigation into suspected corruption within the European Union (EU) institution, a judicial source said. Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The four were indicted by a Brussels investigating judge and jailed “Belonging to a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption”, the federal prosecutor’s office confirmed in a press release, though did not reveal the identities of the individuals involved. The judge acquitted two others.

According to information from the worldPier Antonio Panzeri, 67, former Italian MEP from the Social Democratic Group and head of the NGO Fight Impunity, as well as Francesco Giorgi, former parliamentary aide and deputy of Mme Kylie is among the accused. Also, the General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Luca Vicentini was released conditionally.

In that case “The payment of large sums or the granting of significant gifts to third parties with a political and/or strategic position is suspected, which, within the European Parliament, influences decisions” A press release from the company’s side of the case underscores this.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers The European Parliament was rocked by an investigation into corruption in favor of Qatar

No parliamentary immunity

A raid took place on Saturday evening at the home of the second Socialist MEP, Belgian Marc Darabella. European Parliament President Roberta Metzola returned to Brussels from Malta in the evening to assist federal police in this second search, her spokesman announced. In Belgium, such an investigation targeting an elected MEP requires the presence of the President “According to the Belgian Constitution”We explained.

Brussels House Mme Kaylee was searched Friday evening. The Vice-President of the European Parliament could not benefit from his parliamentary immunity as the offense charged against him was established. “Active” On Friday, an anonymous judicial source told AFP. This source confirms press reports, Mme Kylie had it “Ticket Bags” Belgian police arrested her on Friday evening.

On Saturday evening, Parliament announced that Eva Kylie has been temporarily removed from the tasks assigned to her by the President, Roberta Metzola, such as representing her in the Middle East. Left-wing MEPs, including environmentalist Philippe Lamberts, representing the Green Group in the European Parliament, Ms.me Keili was expelled from the Greek Socialist Party on Friday evening.

Group leaders meeting in Strasbourg

Eva Kylie visited Qatar in early November where she welcomed the emirate’s reforms in the sector in the presence of the Qatari Minister of Labour. EU Ambassador to Doha Christian Tudor promoted the meeting on Twitter, which was seen as positive. “Qatar is a leader in labor rights”And Mr.me Kylie on stage at the European Parliament on November 22.

The comments, which caused a stir in both the left and the liberal ranks, came back to the minds of many MEPs after the announcement of his arrest this weekend. “I’m afraid to understand now…”Frenchman Pierre Karleskind (Renewal, Liberals) commented on Twitter on Saturday.

The president of the European Parliament, the Maltese Roberta Metzola, convened a meeting of heads of committees in Strasbourg on Monday, December 12, to discuss the Belgian judicial inquiry, two sources in the parliament told AFP on Sunday.

Corruption case for the benefit of Qatar involving representatives of the European Parliament “serious damage to reputation” of this company and “A disgraceful and intolerable affair”European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Sunday during a program on Italian media group Rai.