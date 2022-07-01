Four Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games added to switch the expansion pack online

participation in Nintendo Live on me

Nintendo just added four more games to the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive app for the Switch Online Expansion Pack. That’s what you’ll get with a look.

The latest additions include Comics DistrictAnd the earth target (Leynos . assault suits), zero wing And the Mega Man: The Wily Wars.

Mega Man: Fierce Wars Featuring the first three games in the popular Mega Man series, compiled for the SEGA Genesis! Wily’s mech henchmen are at large and Mega Man must defeat a swarm of robotic masters to win the day. Beat all three games to unlock Wily Tower, where you can challenge a new boss.

in Comics DistrictExperience an action game in an environment based on American comics, complete with superpowers and intense fighting action. Comic artist Sketch Turner finds himself lost in the Comix territory – the comic book world of his creation – and must fight mutants to escape it, panel by panel.

zero wing is a classic side-scrolling game created by Toaplan, the famous arcade game developer. Cats, the leader of a gang of space pirates, terrorize the galaxy. Drive the only assault vehicle left from the Milky Way and deploy Vulcan bullets, lasers and guidance missiles to stop him and fight him – for great justice!

in earth target, Crohn’s enemy cyborgs are attacking Earth and its space bases! Battle across eight different levels full of cool mechanic platforming action and customize your gear by earning gear based on your performance. Can you save the planet and uncover Chron’s true legacy?

And in case you were wondering, Japan got the same four titles:

To play these games on your Switch, you’ll obviously need a Nintendo Switch Online membership and a subscription to the higher-priced Expansion Pack tier.

What do you think of these games? Have you tried the expansion pack yet?