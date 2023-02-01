Four suspects were extradited to the United States for their role in the assassination of the Haitian president in 2021

A demonstration during the first anniversary of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2022 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Richard Pierrin/AFP

Four suspects in the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose have been extradited to the United States on Tuesday, January 31, US officials announced. Three Haitian-Americans and a Colombian detained in Haiti will appear before a federal judge in Miami on Wednesday, who will file charges against them, according to a Justice Department press release. Before them, three men had already been transferred to the United States to respond to the massacre.

Jovenal Moss, 53, was shot dead by an armed commando between 6 and 7 July 2021 at his private residence in Port-au-Prince without the intervention of his bodyguards. His death further exacerbated the chaos in this small, impoverished country in the Caribbean. Haitian police soon arrested about forty suspects, including about twenty former Colombian soldiers hired by CTU, a Florida-based security firm. Then the investigation stumbled on the shortcomings of the local judiciary.

American justice is qualified to judge conspiracies on its soil. After the first three suspects, he charged two Haitian-Americans, James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, and Colombian German Rivera, 44. “Conspiracy to Murder or Kidnap Outside US Soil”. In a separate indictment, he is suing 54-year-old Christian Chanon, who holds dual Haitian-American citizenship and was the breadwinner. “Political Ambitions” In Haiti “Illegal exportation of goods from the United States”.

A “Private Fighter”

A US judge alleges that during a meeting in April 2021 in Florida, James Solages and Christian Sanon discussed regime change in Haiti. At the end of their meeting, a list of weapons such as guns, machine guns, grenades. was shared.

A month later, Christian Sanon ordered equipment for him “Private Fighters”, a force of about twenty Colombians under the command of German Rivera was to ensure its safety in Haiti. In June 2021, he shipped about twenty bulletproof vests to Haiti, defying US customs formalities — and now he’s been charged.

According to the press release, James Solages, Joseph Vincent and German Rivera met on July 6, 2021 near the president’s house to distribute weapons and initially announced that the mission was to kill Jovenal Moise. All three were sentenced to life in prison, while Christian Sanon was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

