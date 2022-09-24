September 24, 2022

Albert Pujols smiles as he circles the bases after hitting the 700 on home ground.

Fourth man to join the club

Joy Love September 24, 2022

In what may be the fitting crowning of a Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols on Friday tied for his 700th home run as a major league player, a feat only three other players have achieved in baseball history.

Homer — second to the Pujols — came in the fourth inning from Dodgers right-hand Phil Pickford, the latest of 455 different bowlers to have given up at least one round to the Pujols over the course of 22 MLB seasons. .

Pujols joins Barry Bonds (762), Henry Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in the 700-HR club, just 12 days after passing Alex Rodriguez (696) to finish fourth on the home race list.

