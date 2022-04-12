April 12, 2022

France expels six Russians accused of spying

Rusty Knowles April 12, 2022 2 min read

With War in Ukraine, A Cold War environment again in Europe. Accordingly, France has decided to expel six Russian spies operating under the cover of their embassy in Paris and “its activities have been proven to be contrary to (its) national interests,” the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“Following a very long investigation, The Directorate General of Homeland Security (DGSI) On Sunday, April 10, Russian intelligence revealed a covert operation in our region. Six Russian agents (…) operating under the guise of diplomacy have been declared non-individuals, ”the ministry said. “In the absence of the ambassador RussiaNumber two was summoned to Kwai D’Orsack this evening to announce the decision.

Gerald was satisfied with Dorman

Interior Minister Gerald Dormanin Praised the work of the French counter-intelligence. “Significant counter-intelligence operation. Bravo to DGSI agents who have blocked the network of Russian secret agents,” he tweeted. “In the shadows, DGSI monitors our fundamental interests.”

Last Monday Paris announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats who had already reiterated the formula that their activities were “contrary to French interests” and noted that the permit was part of a “European approach”. Quai d’Orsay clarified that these six spies were added to this previous list.

Many European countries, such as Germany, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, Austria, Poland, Greece or Croatia, have massively expelled Russian ambassadors to Ukraine since the start of the war. The United States, for its part, sent home 12 members of the Russian embassy to the UN in early March. In some cases, the evictions were officially seen as a response to the war erupted by Russian forces in Ukraine and the abuses alleged by Westerners. In many other cases, they were joined by spies.

