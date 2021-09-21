France (finally) gains European support against Washington

The Atlantic diplomatic crisis has shaken the reunification of multilateralism in the UN. On Monday, September 20, the Europeans finally gave their support to France, not angry with the United States after the crisis of the Australian submarines. Foreign Ministers of 27 Member States “Clearly expressed their solidarity with France”, Said Joseph Borel, head of European diplomacy.

On the same day, Jean-Yves Le Trian denounced what he had been doing for several days, but this time on American soil, a decision “Brutal”, A “No advice”, And a “Breach of trust between allies”. Like this “We believe the repercussions of an era will end.”He scored on the new clear note of the Trump era.

France, which recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra in an unprecedented gesture, is adamant against it. “Treachery”. Earlier today, he received support from EU leaders. European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen has ruled “Unacceptable” The way Paris was “Processed”, In an interview with the American channel CNN.

London and Washington had already tried to deceive their French ally over the weekend. “Our love for France remains unchanged”, Britain’s Boris Johnson announced he was on a flight to New York. Faced with demands “Clarification” Joe Biden is the President of Paris and Brussels “Impatient” To talk “The way forward” With his colleague Emmanuel Macron who gave up going to New York on the phone.