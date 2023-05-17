France is investigating the supply of Scalp missiles to Ukraine

President Emmanuel Macron (right) and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace on May 14, 2023. Michael Euler / AB

Emmanuel Macron indicated during his TV interview on TF1, Monday, May 15: France is studying the delivery of long-range Scalp missiles to Ukraine. “We are exploring all options”refers to the Elysée the worldWhile pointing out that “It’s not currently scheduled.”. Developed in the 1990s by France’s Metra and Britain’s British Aerospace, the SCALP (short for Long-Range Conventional Autonomous Cruise System) is a guided missile capable of hitting stationary targets at long range. Its range, officially 250 kilometers but depending on the version can reach 500 or 700 kilometers, makes it possible to attack strategic targets such as command centers, ammunition depots or logistics nodes located behind the fighting.

The response was launched after Great Britain announced on May 11 that it would supply Kiev with Storm Shadow missiles equivalent to the French Scalp. The first attacks with these missiles were seen on the ground, especially in Luhansk, a city in the Donbass, located a hundred kilometers from the front, on May 12, official Russian media reported that two industrial sites were hit, which blamed the Ukrainians. Targeting civilian targets. “As with all aid to Ukraine, France is discussing with its Ukrainian and British partners the results of this aid, particularly in relation to long-range missiles”Mr. Macron’s entourage explains.

Lead the counterattack

According to military analysts, the addition of these long-range missiles to the Ukrainian arsenal should allow troops in Kiev to prepare their next counteroffensive, announced this winter and expected in the summer. Makes it possible to disrupt and wear down an enemy force through missiles, drones or sabotage. A set of military group gathering activities under the term “modeling” (“shaping” in Anglo-Saxon military jargon) as a prerequisite for any major offensive operation. “We’re going to provide other equipment, other ammunition, other missiles with a range that will allow Ukraine to counter and direct this counterattack.”Mr. Macron said on TF1.