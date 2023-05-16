Francis Ngannou signs a deal with the Professional Fighters League

“This isn’t a sporting deal. Francis is the icon of the day in the sport, he’s the best in the world at what he does, but he works with the PFL,” said Murray. “We’re in business together.”

Murray said PFL’s expansion into Africa is set to begin in 2024, with the hope that events will take place in 2025. The operation, which will be led in part by Ngannou, includes scouring the continent for fighters and for countries to host fights. Nganuu said he sees Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa as early targets. Meanwhile, he said he would like to have a boxing match this year before fighting again in mixed martial arts.

The challenge now for Murray and PFL executives is to successfully build the league’s pay-per-view division and find opponents for Ngannou, Harrison and Paul who will be draws for fans – to watch and to pay for.

Although the PFL is funded through media rights deals, sponsorships, and ticket sales, pay-per-view buys are one of the biggest financial drivers in mixed martial arts. Harrison headlined the PFL’s first and only pay-per-view event the previous November. By comparison, the UFC has staged 13 pay-per-view fights in 2022.

“Launching pay-per-views along with launching regional leagues – that’s what’s going to drive volume and that’s what the league is focused on,” said Murray.

The FAPLA was forced to adjust parts of its 2023 season on Friday after a group of fighters were suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The league and commission have not officially disclosed the reason, but the PFA said in a statement that it has a “zero tolerance policy regarding the use of banned substances”.

During his free agency, Ngannou became a polarizing figure among fans and fighters, who said he made a mistake by turning down UFC offers to stay. on twitter, Post a picture of himself Sitting atop a luxury Mercedes-Benz SUV, with a caption mocking their claims that he “flopped in the bag.” Now with the PFL, he said his decision was worth it.

“When people don’t understand you, what you do, there’s obviously a lot of criticismAnd But when you’re confident and sure of what you’re doing and where you’re going and realize the achievement, you just have to be patient and welcome the time when everyone sees it.”