‘Freaky Friday 2’ adds Chad Michael Murray, Stephen Tobolowsky and more

With the start of production in Freaky Friday 2the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 Disney classic, Disney has confirmed Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as new additions, as well as the return of original cast members Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Cristina Vidal Mitchell, Hailey Hudson, Lucille Song and Stephen Tobolowsky. And Rosalind Chow.

Also confirmed today was the fact that the film will hit theaters nationwide in 2025, rather than going straight to Disney+.

It is characterized by multi-generational development, Freaky Friday 2 The film takes place years after mother and daughter Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) suffer from a body-swapping identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be daughter. As they overcome the countless challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning may actually strike twice.

Details regarding the newcomers’ roles are being kept secret. Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto are also starring in new roles, as previously reported. The first look image from the Los Angeles set can be found below.

Nisha Ganatra (late time at night) will be directed from a screenplay by Jordan Weiss, with the original film’s Andrew Gunn producing alongside Kristen Burr and Curtis. Executive producers will include Nathan Kelly, Annemarie Sanderlin and Lohan.

Released in 2003 with a total gross of over US$160 million, Freaky Friday It introduced viewers to Tess Coleman, a single mother and uptight psychiatrist, and her rebellious teenage daughter, Anna. Constantly at odds with each other due to their different views on life, the pair find themselves magically swapping bodies after a mysterious fortune cookie incident at a Chinese restaurant. When Tess wakes up in Anna’s body and vice versa, mother and daughter are forced to live each other’s lives for one day.

The film is based on the children’s book of the same name by Mary Rodgers, which was previously made into a 1976 film starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster as mother and daughter.

