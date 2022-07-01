However, the Braves never seemed to begin – or continue – the narrative that Claus did not pass on a show to Freeman. This information first appeared in Gottlieb’s tweet.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Freeman launched both Close and Excel. On the same day, Freeman released a statement to MLB.com saying his acting stance was “fluid.” As of that time, he was still listed as represented by Excel’s Victor Menocal in the Major League Baseball Players Association system.

According to a person familiar with the situation, negotiations between Freeman and Brave reached their climax on March 12, when Claus went to Anthopoulos with an ultimatum. He told the Braves that there were two different contracts the club could choose to offer Freeman. The agency said the brave have one hour to decide which one to present.

These two proposals: five years for $165 million or six years for $175 million. Excel told The Braves that he wanted to dissolve Freeman’s free agency by the end of that day.

The Brave refused to offer Freeman either of these structures. A person familiar with the situation said the two sides had agreed to go their separate ways.

Two days later, the Braves were traded for Matt Olson. Freeman eventually signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers family. But this deal is actually undervalued due to the delays.

When the lockdown was over, the Braves were waiting for Freeman before they began to round out the rest of their roster as their club was ready to report to spring training. They had offered him a five-year deal worth $135 million in August. They raised it to five years and $140 million in March, according to several people familiar with the situation.

During Freeman’s opening press conference, he said he was “shocked” at trading the Braves for Olson. However, Excel and Braves agreed to move forward after the team decided not to accept any of the contract offers.

Excel Braves Shortstop represents Dansby Swanson. Swanson on Tuesday told the American Jewish Sessions Committee that he would never quit Excel. He’s a free agent at the end of the season.