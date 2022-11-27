Freddy Roman, the famous borscht-bilt comedian, has died at the age of 85

Beloved comedian and actor Freddy Roman, best known for being part of New York City’s Friars Club and later Comedy Central, died at the age of 85 on Saturday.
Roman suffered a heart attack in Boynton Beach, Florida, His daughter confirmed to the deadline.
The comedian has spent most of his life in show business after he got the chance to take over from his uncle and grandfather at the Crystal Spring Hotel in the Catskills when he was just 15 years old.
Roman, born Fred Kirshenbaum, whose old jokes have been a staple in nightclubs in cities like New York and Las Vegas.
He served as Dean or President of The Friar’s Club and took shots on celebrities like Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner, and Chevy Chase on Comedy Central’s Roasts.
He has appeared in numerous films, including the award-winning documentary Welcome to Kutsher: The Last Catskills Resort (2012), Bittersweet Place (2005), Christ in the City (2005), Finding North (1998) and “Sweet Lorraine” (1987), according to IMDB.
is recently Get involved in acting In the hit Amazon comedy series Red Oaks, he plays a sinister member of a Jewish country club in New Jersey. He also appeared as a guest on the shows “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “The Tonight Show”.
Roman is survived by his wife, Ethel, and daughter, Jodi Levine, according to Deadline.
