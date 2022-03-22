The Miami Dolphins were reportedly meeting with offensive tackle Terron Armstead early this week in hopes of him joining the squad and helping fill a gaping left-handed tackle.

However, Armstead appears to be in Texas, according to a video posted by offensive line specialist Duke Manyweather that shows the New Orleans Saints free agent walking around the gym with the recently re-signed New England Patriots dealing with Trent Brown. Manyweather too He responded to a comment asking when the video was taken, saying it was just recorded.

This does not mean that the meeting did not go well between the team and the player, as we just saw La’el Collins leaves Cincinnati after meeting the Bengals before signing After a brief period.

It is also interesting to note that the general manager of Dolphins Chris Greer is in Texas, where he attends Texas A&M Pro Day.

Take part in our poll