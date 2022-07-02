July 2, 2022

Free NBA Agency Tracker 2022: Zach Lavigne and Bradley Beal agree Supermax deals; Nyxland Galen Bronson

July 2, 2022
The NBA Free Agency is underway, and it’s moving at a fast pace. Starting Thursday evening, teams and players can officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn’t have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before the opening of the free agency, Kevin Durant Trade order away from Brooklyn Networks. The KD order sends shock waves across the league, and having one of the best basketball players on the trading block will determine the number of teams running this season.

Zach LaVine and The Bulls agreed to a five-year, $215 million Supermax deal to return to Chicago, while Bradley Beal reached a five-year, $251 million Supermax deal with the Wizards. James Harden is still available, but is expected to re-sign with the 76ers.

Also, Jalen Brunson has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with New York Knicks. Also, the former No. 1 player overall could leave Deandre Ayton suns this summer. Hornets Meanwhile, Forward Miles Bridges is a restricted free agent But he was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Are you looking to keep track of notable free agent decisions in one place? CBS Sports has you covered with their free 2022 NBA agency tracker. Follow the latest moves below.

2022 NBA Free Tracking Agency

