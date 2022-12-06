Free PlayStation Plus games for December 2022 are now available

The December 2022 lineup of free PlayStation Plus games is available to claim now, at Members Much to play this month. Although you get three titles as always, you technically have a whopping five games to play thanks to Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The re-mastered compilation joins Biomutant and Divine Knockout. All three titles are available to claim until January 3rd.

As always, all PlayStation Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can get hold of December’s games at no additional cost.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Includes updated versions of the three original Mass Effect games. If you haven’t played this beloved trilogy of BioWare RPGs, you should definitely check it out. The quality of life changes also make the trilogy worth a revisit for longtime fans.

while, Biomutant Experiment 101 is a post-apocalyptic action game starring a mammalian warrior. Although it is a bit challenging, action buffs must give it a try.

Divine knockout It is a brand new game released today. It’s the latest new release that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to play right away at no additional charge.

Free PlayStation Plus games for December 2022

Available from December 6 to January 3, 2023