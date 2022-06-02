June 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

French government bans use of English gaming words like 'esports'

French government bans use of English gaming words like ‘esports’

Len Houle June 2, 2022 2 min read

Doctrine killer

picture: Ubisoft

for centuries now, French Academy He essentially oversaw the entire French language, being responsible for everything from grammar to publishing French dictionaries to serving as the “official authority on the language”. An important part of this role in recent decades has been To fend off the slow invasion of slang and jargon from the English-speaking worldto which the French people are increasingly exposed through films, music, television and now video games.

as such Watchman Reports, which was extended this week to include a “ban” on the use of certain words adjacent to games that are popular not only in English-speaking countries but around the world. The academic It cannot be forbidden to use words in everyday speech, or even in the media, and this is not within their powers or intentions, but the prohibition he is Now “binding to government employees”, which means that when talking about the topic or preparing papers, French officials need to find different ways of saying words like “esports”.

In this case, now the “jeu video de Competition” is less attractive. Cloud games become ‘jeu video en nuage’, professional games are ‘joueur professionnel’ and the streaming device should be referred to as ‘joueur-animateur en direct’.

If this is your first time hearing about the Académie – which dates back to 1635 – please don’t make this the only thing you know about them. They’re like a little wild The Vatican is for grammar geeks, with its forty members known as the “Immortals”, and appointed for life. New members can sometimes decline a temporary position if they do not like the person who previously held the seat, as they have to “eulogize their predecessor at the installation ceremony”. And they even wear their own uniform – with swords! –Which you can see below in a photo taken in 2021:

Image of the article titled French Institution Bans English Words Like & # 39; esports & # 39; and & # 39; running & # 39;

picture: Stephen de Sakuten (Getty Images)

See also  Contains Super Mario Bros. blocks. Get more coins than you think

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Google TV iOS app plays as another hub for your streaming services

June 1, 2022 Len Houle
4 min read

Volvo will use Epic’s Unreal Engine to create “realistic” graphics in its electric cars

June 1, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Retro collector accused of selling $100,000 worth of counterfeit

June 1, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

5 min read

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes starting Thursday, June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Velez’s injuries are increasing – Jean Segura is out 3 months, Bryce Harper scratches

June 2, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

NASA hires two private companies to develop the lunar space suit

June 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

French government bans use of English gaming words like ‘esports’

June 2, 2022 Len Houle