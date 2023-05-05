French public transport is too expensive and too complicated to use, Greenpeace condemns

The environmental NGO indicates the prices and fare formulas of the trains, as well as the subscription amount to travel to Paris and its inner suburbs.

France, the worst student in terms of transport? The country ranks 21st out of 30 European countries, and Paris 27th out of 30 capital cities, in the rankings, considering the cost of public transport, social fares and ease of subscriptions. Published by Greenpeace on Thursday 4 May. The environmental organization criticizes the French system for the high price of its trains and the lack of tariff integration at national level and formulas especially for young and old people, TGVs are not particularly valid in TER and vice. On the contrary.

For Paris, Greenpeace finds the annual subscription (925 euros) expensive, especially since it covers the entire Ile-de-France and there is no cheaper formula for getting around the capital. In contrast, the NGO welcomes Ile-de-France social pricing. It also specifies that employers reimburse at least 50% of their employees’ public transport subscriptions (over eleven months), but this French specification does not appear to enter its classification.

First place for free transport in Luxembourg

According to Greenpeace, the formulas should be simple, should cover all modes of transport in wide regions, at least one month or more than one year, should apply to everyone – non-residents -, should be “Affordable for All” and be free or affordable for people on low incomes, the unemployed, retirees, youth, the disabled, asylum seekers, etc. The ranking does not take into account the quality of transport networks.

Luxembourg, where public transport is free, is unsurprisingly number 1, followed by Malta, Austria, Germany, Cyprus and Spain. In 21st place, France is on the same level as Finland, Italy and Slovakia, Switzerland in 7th, Belgium in 12th and Bulgaria in dead last. Hello Greenpeace “Relatively cheap tickets” It can be used nationwide in Germany, Austria and Hungary, and there are integrated subscriptions in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Hungary, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The NGO is waiting to learn more about the “single ticket” the government wants to introduce in France.