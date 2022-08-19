Friday August 19, 2022 Coronavirus in the world: new cases and deaths in 24 hours

The entire world is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are more than 589,032,189 coronavirus cases and 6,111,681 deaths worldwide. Find out the results of countries and the evolution of the world regarding the coronavirus pandemic this Friday, August 19, 2022.

at Thursday, August 18, 2022The Virus COVID-19 touching 589,032,189 (+109,425) confirmed cases And the bulk did 6,111,681 (+576) died In the world. We now use open data from Google.

Morocco: PCR test is no longer mandatory to enter the territory

After years complicated by Covid-19, Morocco is finally relaxing the conditions for entering its territory: from May 18, 2022, PCR tests will no longer be mandatory for travelers from abroad to Morocco. [Lire la suite]

Covid: The lifting of the last restrictions in the UK

Boris Johnson has announced that mandatory isolation of people infected with Covid will end in the UK from Thursday 24 February. Meanwhile, screening tests will no longer be reimbursed from April 1. [Lire la suite]

Covid: Morocco, Colombia, Sri Lanka … these countries will go on the green list this Wednesday

Morocco, Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Colombia or Cambodia… This Wednesday, February 16, 2022, many countries are on the green list. A change to ease entry conditions into France for unvaccinated travelers. We explain to you.

[Lire la suite]

Specialty:

In France The Last report A total of 1,265,379 contaminations have been reported, including at least +23,605 in the last 24 hours, according to information provided by health authorities regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. This Thursday, August 18, 2022, +92 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 153,427. The total number of deaths in EHPAD and EMS shows a total of 29,075 (+3) deaths. The total number of deaths in hospitals was 124,352 (+89 in 24 hours). 53,640,325 people in France have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Last report A total of 1,265,379 contaminations have been reported, including at least +23,605 in the last 24 hours, according to information provided by health authorities regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. This Thursday, August 18, 2022, +92 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 153,427. The total number of deaths in EHPAD and EMS shows a total of 29,075 (+3) deaths. The total number of deaths in hospitals was 124,352 (+89 in 24 hours). 53,640,325 people in France have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. l’ Spain Listed in last lifts, total 13,306,301 (0) cases. As of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a total of 111,906 people have died, which is 0 deaths since the last report. 95,584,445 doses of vaccines were administered.

Listed in last lifts, total 13,306,301 (0) cases. As of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a total of 111,906 people have died, which is 0 deaths since the last report. 95,584,445 doses of vaccines were administered. at Canada , there were 0 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 4,109,931 and 43,178 deaths including 0 from yesterday. 87,926,842 doses of vaccines were administered.

, there were 0 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 4,109,931 and 43,178 deaths including 0 from yesterday. 87,926,842 doses of vaccines were administered. l’ Israel A total of 4,619,965 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, including +1,313 in the last 24 hours and 11,524 deaths (0). 18,216,618 doses of vaccine were administered.



A total of 4,619,965 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, including +1,313 in the last 24 hours and 11,524 deaths (0). 18,216,618 doses of vaccine were administered. to do America , today the number of new cases has been reported +113,252 pollution in the last 24 hours. As of this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, there are 90,322,939 cases in the country. Today’s death toll is +689 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 992,699 deaths. 607,588,353 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.



, today the number of new cases has been reported +113,252 pollution in the last 24 hours. As of this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, there are 90,322,939 cases in the country. Today’s death toll is +689 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 992,699 deaths. 607,588,353 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. at Morocco , this Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with +109 new infections in 24 hours and a total of 1,263,700 cases. Morocco is currently mourning 16,269 deaths in 24 hours. 55,086,912 doses of vaccines were administered in Morocco.

, this Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with +109 new infections in 24 hours and a total of 1,263,700 cases. Morocco is currently mourning 16,269 deaths in 24 hours. 55,086,912 doses of vaccines were administered in Morocco. The Japan Listed +231,472 new pollutants in 24 hours. As of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a total of 15,869,102 cases have been reported and 35,947 (+300 in 24 hours) deaths. 307,218,024 doses of vaccine administered.

Listed +231,472 new pollutants in 24 hours. As of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a total of 15,869,102 cases have been reported and 35,947 (+300 in 24 hours) deaths. 307,218,024 doses of vaccine administered. The Portugal This Tuesday August 16, 2022 +8 deaths were reported in 24 hours, bringing the total to 24,762 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and +4,103 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 5,385,532 confirmed cases. 24,840,221 vaccines were administered.

This Tuesday August 16, 2022 +8 deaths were reported in 24 hours, bringing the total to 24,762 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and +4,103 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 5,385,532 confirmed cases. 24,840,221 vaccines were administered. at UK , there were +2,707 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 23,461,239 cases since the pandemic began. This country reported 0 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, which means a total of 187,018 deaths. 104,349,270 doses of vaccine administered.

, there were +2,707 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 23,461,239 cases since the pandemic began. This country reported 0 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, which means a total of 187,018 deaths. 104,349,270 doses of vaccine administered. l’ Algeria There are a total of 269,473 cases including +92 in the last 24 hours and 6,878 (0) deaths have been reported since the outbreak began.

There are a total of 269,473 cases including +92 in the last 24 hours and 6,878 (0) deaths have been reported since the outbreak began. The Tunisia This Tuesday, August 16, 2022 0 new infections were reported, which means a total of 1,141,135 confirmed cases. The country has recorded a total of 29,189 deaths, including 0 since the last report. As of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 6,379,291 people have been fully vaccinated.

This Tuesday, August 16, 2022 0 new infections were reported, which means a total of 1,141,135 confirmed cases. The country has recorded a total of 29,189 deaths, including 0 since the last report. As of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 6,379,291 people have been fully vaccinated. In South Africa On August 16, 2022, 4,008,988 (+292) cases were reported and 101,982 (0) deaths were reported. 37,343,941 doses of vaccines were administered.

On August 16, 2022, 4,008,988 (+292) cases were reported and 101,982 (0) deaths were reported. 37,343,941 doses of vaccines were administered. The China +25,114 new Covid-19 infections reported in 24 hours. A total of 5,582,914 and 24,356 (+38) deaths in the country on Thursday, August 18, 2022. 3,428,933,000 doses of vaccine administered.

+25,114 new Covid-19 infections reported in 24 hours. A total of 5,582,914 and 24,356 (+38) deaths in the country on Thursday, August 18, 2022. 3,428,933,000 doses of vaccine administered. at Peru , there are currently 4,037,977 (+6,970) infections and 215,088 (+60) deaths due to Covid-19. 81,781,715 doses of vaccines were administered.

, there are currently 4,037,977 (+6,970) infections and 215,088 (+60) deaths due to Covid-19. 81,781,715 doses of vaccines were administered. at Brazil The number of new infections in 24 hours stands at +21,927. The country this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, recorded +247 deaths in 24 hours and a total of 34,223,207 cases and 682,010 deaths. 346,561,024 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

The number of new infections in 24 hours stands at +21,927. The country this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, recorded +247 deaths in 24 hours and a total of 34,223,207 cases and 682,010 deaths. 346,561,024 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. In India , this Tuesday August 16, 2022, there are 44,298,864 confirmed cases (+12,608 in 24 hours) and 527,206 deaths, including +72 in 24 hours. 2,086,296,791 doses of vaccine administered.

, this Tuesday August 16, 2022, there are 44,298,864 confirmed cases (+12,608 in 24 hours) and 527,206 deaths, including +72 in 24 hours. 2,086,296,791 doses of vaccine administered. In Italy, +27,291 new cases in the last 24 hours. There are +147 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The total number of deaths since the pandemic began now stands at 174,447. The total number of identified cases is 21,581,917. 140,122,474 doses of vaccine were administered.

The Russia +35,809 new cases were reported this Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Officials report 19,000,055 cases for 383,362 (+62) deaths. 172,190,537 doses of vaccine were administered.

+35,809 new cases were reported this Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Officials report 19,000,055 cases for 383,362 (+62) deaths. 172,190,537 doses of vaccine were administered. In Germany , we count +39,056 new cases in 24 hours. The country, this Tuesday, August 16, 2022, has reported 31,725,160 cases for 146,214 deaths (+14). 184,360,609 doses of vaccine were administered.

, we count +39,056 new cases in 24 hours. The country, this Tuesday, August 16, 2022, has reported 31,725,160 cases for 146,214 deaths (+14). 184,360,609 doses of vaccine were administered. at Denmark , there have been +1,656 new infections in 24 hours, making a total of 3,259,684 cases. The country reported 6,833 deaths including +7 in the last 24 hours. 13,214,716 vaccines were administered.

, there have been +1,656 new infections in 24 hours, making a total of 3,259,684 cases. The country reported 6,833 deaths including +7 in the last 24 hours. 13,214,716 vaccines were administered. at Mexico , there are +7 deaths in 24 hours. The country has 2,869,188 (+2,066 in 24 hours) cases and a total of 23,064 deaths. 209,673,612 doses of vaccine administered.

, there are +7 deaths in 24 hours. The country has 2,869,188 (+2,066 in 24 hours) cases and a total of 23,064 deaths. 209,673,612 doses of vaccine administered. The Greece 0 new cases were reported in 24 hours, making the total since the start of the pandemic 4,654,737. The country recorded 32,028 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 21,300,748 doses of vaccines were administered.

0 new cases were reported in 24 hours, making the total since the start of the pandemic 4,654,737. The country recorded 32,028 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 21,300,748 doses of vaccines were administered. In Sweden On this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, there are +1,443 new infections, which means a total of 2,558,943 infections and 19,528 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 22,846,207 doses of vaccine were administered.

On this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, there are +1,443 new infections, which means a total of 2,558,943 infections and 19,528 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 22,846,207 doses of vaccine were administered. In Swiss +3 new cases in 24 hours total 3,993,684 cases. The country reported 13,489 deaths, including 0 from the previous day. 15,936,363 doses of vaccine were administered.

+3 new cases in 24 hours total 3,993,684 cases. The country reported 13,489 deaths, including 0 from the previous day. 15,936,363 doses of vaccine were administered. In Argentina , there have been a total of 9,633,732 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 0 and 129,566 deaths (0). To date, 108,466,115 doses of vaccine have been administered.

, there have been a total of 9,633,732 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 0 and 129,566 deaths (0). To date, 108,466,115 doses of vaccine have been administered. In Austria There were +7,953 new cases for a total of 4,898,954 and +4 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 20,546 deaths as of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. 18,964,990 doses of vaccines were administered.

There were +7,953 new cases for a total of 4,898,954 and +4 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 20,546 deaths as of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. 18,964,990 doses of vaccines were administered. to do Netherlands +1,682 new cases in 24 hours, total 8,370,162 cases. There are 22,561 deaths in the country, including +5 in the last 24 hours. 36,056,544 doses of vaccines were administered.

+1,682 new cases in 24 hours, total 8,370,162 cases. There are 22,561 deaths in the country, including +5 in the last 24 hours. 36,056,544 doses of vaccines were administered. In Belgium, there are +8 new infections in 24 hours, making a total of 4,466,095 cases on Thursday, August 18, 2022. There have been 0 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which now means the total number of deaths is 32,410. 17,549,426 vaccines were administered.