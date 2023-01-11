Frisco will have a Universal Studios themed children’s park

Frisco’s latest development project will bring a huge cast of superheroes, TV stars and motion picture greats to Collin County.

Universal Parks & Resorts, the theme park arm of entertainment giant NBCUniversal, owns He purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new children’s-themed park and hotel. The planned recreation center of approximately 100 acres will be located on the Dallas North Tollway at 10 billion dollars to develop the fields.

Frisco and Universal executives announced plans Wednesday for a flagship new development after months of planning and negotiations. The Orlando-based company acquired the land for the theme park in December using a Delaware-based shell company, county records show.

Drone video: See Frisco’s future Universal Studios location on Dallas North Tollway.

project will be Designed to appeal to familiesMark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, said the company has immersive experiences that make it a one- to two-day destination. The park will include four or five interactive world-themed experiences as well as a 300-room hotel.

“You have a wonderful city,” said Woodbury. “It’s vibrant, full of energy and full of young families, making it the perfect location for what we do.

“We have a range of great attractions that appeal to young families all over the world,” he said. “We had the idea to bring all of those together and create a destination specifically designed to appeal to families with young children. It will be an enriching and enriching experience for families to enjoy together – creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Woodbury said the park’s attractions “will be built around a lush natural environment.”

Universal executives did not provide a timeline for the project. Estate sale records indicate that the company plans to open the park in the next four years.

Mayor Jeff Cheney called it a “one-of-a-kind” project that Universal considered for locations around the world.

“Families for generations to come will be able to experience immersive environments with the stories they love,” he said. “They were looking not just anywhere in the country but somewhere in the world to launch this.

“They decided North Texas would be a good place,” Cheney said. “You can all see why they chose Frisco – Frisco is known for being family friendly.”

Unlike the sprawling Universal Studios parks in Orlando, Los Angeles and abroad, the Frisco development will be a much smaller attraction.

“The park is a quarter the size of our large parks in Orlando,” said Universal Parks President of New Projects Paige Thompson. “It is full of family-friendly attractions and fun, interactive shows.

“You’ll meet and greet all of our beloved Universal characters.”

The project, located on the northeast corner of the freeway and Panther Creek Parkway, will also include retail and restaurants, according to the agreement with the Fields developers.

Frisco officials discussed the project as a “major economic and tourism development” on Tuesday.

The plans for the Frisco Universal theme park come after decades of speculation that entertainment companies including Disney were scouting North Texas for a theme park.

Frisco Universal will join the new PGA Golf Resort of America as major attractions in the Fields community, which has been in the business for four years.

The Frisco Fields development, which runs between Preston Road and U.S. Highway 380, is set to include up to 14,000 homes and apartments as well as commercial space. Developers Karahan Cos. and Hunt Realty built the Fields community in partnership with anchor investors and Crosstie Capital.

Part of the Comcast entertainment conglomerate, NBCUniversal is known for its box office hit television programming and movies. The company’s entertainment business generates billions of dollars in revenue annually from its premium properties in Florida, California, Asia and Spain.

The massive Universal Orlando Resort attracts more than 10 million visitors annually. Orlando’s park is more than five times the size of what was planned for Frisco.

Universal Orlando presents attractions based on popular motion pictures including Harry PotterAnd ETthe Minions And mummy. There are resort hotels, retail restaurants, and of course, thrill rides.

Universal’s theme park employs more than 28,000 people worldwide.

The Universal Studios theme park in Frisco will occupy land previously planned for a mixed-use building.

“This is another huge thing for both our project and Frisco,” said Fields developer Fahmi Karahan.

The Frisco City Council has scheduled a meeting Wednesday night to talk with the homeowners about the planned development. It will be held at Trent Middle School just south of the Fields development.

“Of course there is still some work to be done in planning and zoning on this project,” Cheney said.