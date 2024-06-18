June 18, 2024

FromSoftware Boss won’t allow layoffs to happen at the studio, notes Satoru Iwata

Len Houle June 18, 2024 2 min read
Image: Nintendo

Former Nintendo president Satoru Iwata had an incredibly positive impact on the video game industry during his lifetime, and it appears that the current president of FromSoftware (and Al-Din ring Game Director) Hidetaka Miyazaki drew from the teachings of this Nintendo legend.

Talking to Computer games recently Regarding the “brutal waves” of layoffs in the industry so far this year, Miyazaki cited “Nintendo’s former CEO, Iwata-san,” who took a 50 percent pay cut during his time at the helm of the company, to ensure Nintendo’s success. Employees can focus on “making good things.”

While Miyazaki can’t say with “complete certainty” exactly what the future holds for the Dark Souls developer, as long as he has FromSoftware running, he says he won’t let layoffs happen. Here’s exactly what he had to say:

Hidetaka Miyazaki: “I think it was the former president of Nintendo, Iwata-san, who said that ‘people who are afraid of losing their jobs are afraid of making good things.’ I’m paraphrasing that, but I completely share that opinion… I think it’s true and I think the people at Kadokawa , our parent company, realize that I hold this view strongly, and while we cannot say it with 100% certainty we cannot say with certainty what the future holds for Fromm and Kadokawa – at least as long as this company is my responsibility, it is something I will not allow to happen, so. “I hope our players and fans can bear some effort to ensure that.”

As the source notes, this is a “strong statement” and one that certainly stands out against some of the other recent comments from other video game heads who have gone on record mentioning how lockdowns are “difficult” but necessary To run a “sustainable business”.

See also  Big Video Game Releases May 2023: Kingdom's Tears and Redvale

This week sees the arrival of the new Elden Ring DLC.Erdtree’s shadow‘. You will be able to learn more about this on our sibling websites Payment yard And Pure Xbox. And if you’re looking for the FromSoftware experience on your Switch, you can always check out Dark Souls: Remastered.

