Seminoles, Florida Football has every reason to collapse against Louisville on Friday night.

On the road, in the face of a boisterous crowd always enjoying making the Seminoles miserable, the Fifa lost perhaps the best defensive player (defensive end Jared Ferris), perhaps the best offensive lineman (Robert Scott) and probably the best player on the roster (Jordan Travis). Florida It started out hot, but cooled off a bit as Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham worked his magic.

Somehow, somehow, Florida State persevered through it all, stretching the talents of wide receiver Jonny Wilson and backroom running in Seminole to escape Cardinal Court with a 35-31 win.

It certainly wasn’t easy – with just under two minutes left in the game, Ryan Fitzgerald missed his second field goal in the game, giving Louisville one last chance to strike back and try to beat the FA for the third year in a row.

Instead, quarterback Tate Rodemaker rose to the occasion, rebounding from an unforgettable start to lead the Seminoles in three separate scoring groups.

His job is made a little easier thanks to the talents of Wilson and his backers Trishawn Ward, Lawrence Tavilli and Trey Benson – especially Ward, who has managed to be the deciding factor in keeping the Seminoles afloat.

Florida State is now 3-0 for the first time since 2015, as well as 1-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2015 as well.

Florida take on Boston Eagles College Next Saturday in Tallahassee at 8 pm