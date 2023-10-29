Full Hunter’s Moon Eclipse, the last eclipse of 2023, an early Halloween gift for stargazers (photos)

The moon passed through part of Earth’s shadow in a partial lunar eclipse that could be seen by millions of stargazers across the Eastern Hemisphere on Saturday, providing early sky-watching fun days before Halloween.

The October 28 partial lunar eclipse, the last of four eclipses of 2023 — two lunar and solar — occurred during October’s full Hunter Moon, providing the eerie sight of part of the moon disappearing as it is engulfed in lunar darkness. Earth’s shadow.

The lunar eclipse was only from the Earth’s night side as our planet moved between the Moon and the Sun. Sky watchers with clear skies can see the event from countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and parts of Australia. Some observers in selected states in the United States, such as New York, Alaska, and North Carolina, were able to capture the final stages of the eclipse. For everyone else, several live online broadcasts of the lunar eclipse showed online views from TimeandDate.com as well as from Ceccano, Italy by the Virtual Telescope Project.

The full Hunter Moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over Kuwait City in Kuwait on October 28, 2023 in this photo taken by AFP photographer Yasser Al-Zayat and published by Getty Images. (Image source: Yasser Al-Zayat/AFP via Getty Images)

TimeandDate.com Stunning video of the entire lunar eclipse has been capturedwith telescopes spread across three continents in areas such as Bergen, Norway, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Perth, Australia.

Near the end of the eclipse, the Norwegian telescope captured a truly stunning sight: a waning lunar eclipse with bright Jupiter at the top right of the moon.

The last bits of Earth’s shadow can be seen at the lower right of the moon while bright Jupiter shines at the upper right in this stunning view of the partial lunar eclipse on October 28 from Bergen, Norway. (Image credit: TimeandDate.com)

In Dubai, nearly 200 spectators gathered at the Thuraya Astronomy Center in Mushrif Park to watch the lunar eclipse with the Dubai Astronomy Group, which broadcast its views online live on TimeandDate.com.

Khadija Ahmed, Director of Operations at Dubai Astronomy Group, said during the live broadcast: “A lot of children came to watch this event. We are very excited and no one is talking on their phones, which is unbelievable, everyone is just looking at the moon.” . “We have about eight telescopes installed in the basement and the public is all over these telescopes to observe and take pictures.”

A view of the peak of the partial lunar eclipse on October 28, 2023 from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Image credit: TimeandDate.com)

Cloudy weather in London, England, wasn’t enough to ruin the view for one sky watcher.

“My clouds have dispersed just in time to peak at 9:14pm in London,” one observer wrote. Which passes Epiphany and FunkyAppleTree on X , formerly known as Twitter, while sharing stunning photos. “with a great happiness.”

Thank you @metoffice, my zippers parted just in time to peak at 9:14pm in London. with a great happiness. @StormHour @skyatnightmag #PartialLunarEclipse #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/9msYmocI5wOctober 28, 2023 See more

Another observer in Delhi, India, was also amazed.

“Oh my God. First time.” [my] Life tried and watched happily [a] The lunar eclipse is very visible in Delhi.” @imshwetta wrote on X . “The partial moon is covered in black.”

Oh my God, first time in my life I tried and luckily I saw very clear #LunarEclipse in #DelhiPartial Moon covered in black #ChandraGrahan #Moon #LunarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/TQowehIBbAOctober 28, 2023 See more See also A SpaceX capsule to dock with the International Space Station carrying international astronauts

Here are some amazing views from eclipse watchers on X who have followed the lunar eclipse from around the world.

LOOK: Maximum partial lunar eclipse on October 29 taken from Cebu City, Philippines at 4:14 a.m. PT. Thank you very much, Alma Alfafara for sharing!Sony a7iisigma 100-400mm600mm aps-c mode pic.twitter.com/X0Wdcvalv4October 28, 2023 See more

In Italy, photojournalist Lorenzo Di Cola of NurPhoto and Getty Images captured this view of a lunar eclipse from L’Aquila, Italy, showing the Earth’s shadow on the moon from a different vantage point.

(Image source: Lorenzo Di Cola/Noor Photo via Getty Images)

I captured this mesmerizing lunar eclipse photo over Mumbai tonight with my mobile phone! 🌕✨ #LunarEclipse #MumbaiSky #NightPhotography #AstronomyLove pic.twitter.com/AG1rwssnNjOctober 28, 2023 See more

Shock horror! I believe that the Earth may be round, take the flat earthers for example!! 🤭Lunar eclipse after maximum from the back of the camera! You can clearly see the Earth’s curved shadow cast on the #Moon!! #LunarEclipse #MoonHour @MoonHourSocial @DavidBflower pic.twitter.com/SDxEP16kTFOctober 28, 2023 See more

A map of the world showing the path of a partial lunar eclipse over Africa, Europe, and Asia on October 28, 2023. (Image credit: In-The-Sky.org/Dominic Ford)

The partial lunar eclipse began on Saturday at 2:01 pm EDT (1901 GMT) and is expected to last about 4.5 hours and end at 6:26 pm EDT (2226 GMT). It was a partial eclipse because at the time of the event, the Moon was only partially moving into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow – called the umbra.

This was the last lunar eclipse of 2023. The next one will occur on March 24, 2024, but it will be less impressive, as the Moon only passes through Earth’s outer shadow, which scientists call the penumbra. This eclipse will be visible from North America and is a preview of a truly stunning total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, which will be visible from Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

If you’re planning to observe the full Hunter’s Moon in October, our guides have you covered The best telescopes And Endoscopes A great place to start when looking for sky observing equipment.

If you’re looking to take photos of Night sky In general, check out our guide on How to photograph the moon , And so do we The best cameras for astrophotography And Best lenses for astrophotography .

Editor’s note: If you took a picture of the Orion moon Would you like to share it with Space.com readers, send your photo(s), comments, name and location to [email protected].