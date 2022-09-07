Funny Girl star Lea Michele takes her first Broadway arc as Fanny Price

Tonight, Emmy-nominated co-star Lea Michele kicked off her career as Fanny Price in Funny Girl on Broadway! Go inside her first Broadway arc below!

Tovah Feldshuh will play “Ms. Brice,” while Tony & Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo will play “Nick Arnstein.” 2022 Tony & Drama Desk nominee and award winner Jared Grimes play Chita Rivera as “Eddie Ryan.”

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this all-new hilarious girl, which features the classic score by Tony and Academy Award winner Jules Stein and Jules Stein and words by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill (includes additional songs from Styne & Merrill). Isobel Lennart’s original book, from an original story of Miss Lennart, has been reviewed by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Price, a Lower East Side girl who dreamed of life on stage. Everyone told her that she would never be a star, but then a funny thing happened – she became one of the most beloved performers in history, brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Funny Girl offers choreography by Ellenore Scott, choreography by Ayodele Casel, landscape design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, and costume design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams Sound by Tony Award Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award-winning Michael Rafter, representation by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, orchestra by Chris Walker, dance arrangements, vocal and spin-off from By Alan Williams, Additional arrangements by David Dapon and Carmel Dean.