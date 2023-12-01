Fury Road Prequel Stars Anya Taylor-Joy – The Hollywood Reporter

what a beautiful day! trailer for Furiosa The tender has been issued (below). Mad Max Fans of the franchise have their first sense of what’s been long overdue Road of anger prefix. As expected, the intense, almost wall-to-wall footage, explosions, and frenetic driving.

Director George Miller’s next adventure in his post-apocalyptic wasteland, starring Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as Emperor Furiosa. She stars alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles in supporting roles. The screenplay is by Miller and Nico Lathoris, who also helped write Road of anger. The full title of the film was also revealed: Furiosa: The Mad Max Sagawhich gets a franchise-friendly “Mad Max” take on it even though that character is not expected to appear.

Official Description: “As the world falls apart, young Furiosa is kidnapped from the green place of many mothers and placed in the hands of a biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. As the tyrants fight for control of the castle, Furiosa survives many trials as she plans to return home through the wasteland.

The studio also released this motion poster:

Road of anger The film was a huge hit upon its release in 2015, earning nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office. The film starred Tom Hardy as Mad Max, replacing Mel Gibson who had played the character in three previous films. Fury Road also starred Charlize Theron as Furiosa, a one-armed survivor on the run from an evil warlord. The result has been widely praised as one of the best action films ever made and a testament to the visual power of practical effects. However, Miller considered using extensive CG as a way to keep Theron in the role of Furiosa in the prequel.

“For a long time, I thought we could just use CG to de-age Charlize, but I don’t think we’re close to that yet,” Miller said. New York times In 2020. “Despite the brave attempts IrishI think there is still an uncanny valley.

Theron said a few months later Hollywood Reporter To not return to the role: “It’s a tough pill to swallow. Listen, I respect George just as much, if not more so in the wake of the making Road of anger With him. He is a professor, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure.

the Furiosa The prequel/spin-off was even designed before Road of anger It was produced, with Miller and Latouris writing a script preceding it Road of anger filming. However, the project was stalled for years due to a legal battle between Miller and the studio Road of anger Profits. In 2017, Miller’s lender filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Claiming that the studio refused to pay an agreed-upon bonus of $7 million if Road of angerThe budget came in at less than $157 million. Miller confirmed that the film only cost more due to “significant changes and delays” created by the studio. Two years later, Miller He told the press That “the chaos has settled” over the AT&T merger, he also plans two more Road of anger Sequels including Mad Max.

Furiosa It will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.