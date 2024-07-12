Galaxy AI features in Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 come to older devices

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Both phones feature the company’s new One UI 6.1.1 user interface, which brings a bunch of new Galaxy AI features to help you edit photos, translate content, scan QR codes, solve math problems, and more, which you can check out in the video below.One-click summary with Galaxy AI

Before Samsung launched these smartphones, we knew that the company would be expanding some of the new Galaxy AI features for these devices to older Galaxy phones and tablets by rolling out the One UI 6.1.1 update to these devices as well. Now we have confirmation of this directly from the brand, as well as the timeline for its release.

One UI 6.1.1 coming to older Galaxy phones by December 2024

During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Annika Bizon, Omnichannel Strategy Director for Samsung MX UK & Ireland, said:We also plan to launch the new Galaxy AI features we announced today to select Galaxy devices by the end of the year.In other words, One UI 6.1.1 will be released to eligible devices by December 2024.

Moreover, Samsung website Some leaks claim that some of the Galaxy AI features found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available on the Galaxy S24 smartphones. While this is not true, we believe the company is trying to say that these phones are eligible for the new Galaxy AI features, and they should be arriving soon.

Given that the Galaxy S24 series smartphones pack the same chipset as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, all the new Galaxy AI features of One UI 6.1.1 on the latest foldables should make their way to the Galaxy S24 series devices. Older devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy S23 series, may get select features.