Galaxy S23 Ultra can have the best low-light photography

December 30, 2022

With the launch of the Galaxy S23 series nearing, we’re getting more details on the phones in the lineup. Today, we have another leak, and it comes from Tipster Ice Universe (UniverseIce). according to tweet By Tipster, still images captured in Night mode using the Format Galaxy S23 Ultra It will look very bright as if the phone has “night vision”.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a very good low-light camera performance. However, recently launched devices such as Vivo X90 Pro + Samsung gives a tough fight in low-light situations, thanks to its larger (1-inch) camera sensors. In fact, many reviewers believe that the Vivo X90 Pro+ takes significantly better low-light photos than Samsung’s current flagship. This is a huge blow to Samsung’s face.

If the South Korean tech giant wants to stay ahead of the game in low-light photography, it has to equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a camera system that surpasses that of the Vivo X90 Pro+, and if the latest tweet from Ice Universe is to be believed, Samsung is on the right track, And the Galaxy S23 Ultra can at least equal Vivo’s flagship in low-light photography.

According to previous leaks, Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP primary camera in depth. The 200MP sensor will be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP1. Together with her, I will It said Get a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, another 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom (for portraits), and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The phone can also capture videos up to 8K 30fps.

