Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra leaks in renders [Gallery]

Ahead of its debut next month, new leaked renders offer a first look at Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra which, apparently, will be practically identical to the previous version.

Samsung has introduced an ultra-portable tablet in the past few years, and it looks like it will be back this year although rumors have been minimal so far.

Android addresses published Computer-aided design (CAD) renderings of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are out this weekend, showcasing the large-screen tablet with an almost identical design to the Tab S9 Ultra launched last year. It has two cameras, an area designated for the S Pen, and a notch in the screen.

The tablet’s dimensions appear to come in at 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm, which is roughly the same as the Tab S9 Ultra, but 0.05mm thinner. Samsung’s tablet actually rivaled Apple’s iPad Pro in thickness before, but that puts it closer to a hair’s breadth than the 13-inch 5.1mm iPad Pro.

As mentioned earlier, the rumor mill didn’t have much to say about Samsung’s upcoming Tab S10 series other than rumblings about the MediaTek processor in certain models. Most likely, the series as a whole will be largely a spec bump compared to the Tab S9, but it’s entirely possible that Samsung has some surprises in store.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is likely to come at Samsung’s Unpacked event which will also launch the Fold and Flip 6, Watch 7 and Galaxy Ring. The event is scheduled to take place on July 10.

More about Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, ThreadsAnd Instagram