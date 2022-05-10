Gas prices in Massachusetts are at a record high, says AAA

Gas prices in Massachusetts are at a record high, according to new data released Monday from AAA, and the average price of regular gasoline in the Bay State is now $4.39 per gallon, according to AAA. The national average is $4.32 a gallon, AAA said, and the price of diesel has also hit a record high in Massachusetts. The price is now $6.27 per gallon — more than double what it was one year ago. In Massachusetts, the average price of a regular gallon has risen by 18 cents in the past week. Last month, the average rose by 27 cents, and experts said volatile oil prices and tight gas supplies were to blame for the recent rally. Diesel prices rise, a price many drivers go unnoticed at gas stations, but diesel is the unseen ingredient in a lot of the things people buy — and in Massachusetts, the price of diesel has more than doubled, according to the AAA, the average price of diesel has risen Diesel in Massachusetts increased from $3.03 a gallon a year ago to $6.27 a gallon as of Friday — an increase of 107%. His own dairy farm is in Drakot. Besides feeding his cows, Shaw said diesel is his biggest expense. “Diesel is cutting the core out of our operating budget at the moment,” he said. He has yet to raise milk prices, said Shaw, who is also the president of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau. He said the price of diesel should only go up one nickel more, but it raises its prices on milk, and the impact of fuel prices on food prices doesn’t end on farms like Shaw’s. The trucks that take food to stores are also powered by diesel, as are the refrigerators that those trucks pull. “It’s part of this overall inflation trend. I see higher diesel in almost everything I buy, because almost everything you buy is delivered by truck and that means fuel,” said Amy Jaffe, a research professor and managing director of the Climate Policy Laboratory at the Fletcher School at Tufts University. Diesel.” Since diesel prices have soared, Shaw expects that more oil refineries will soon see the switch to making this type of fuel. This is likely to stabilize diesel prices, but the cost of gasoline will rise even more, Shaw said. : “So nothing good.” The USDA recently forecast that food prices will rise between 5% and 6% this year.

