Gatwick Airport passengers are complaining of new check-in delays

Written by Natalie Edel

BBC News

March 26, 2023, at 10:46 GMT Updated 2 hours ago

image source, Patricia Gonzalez Muñiz photo caption, One female passenger said that when she arrived, the line was “out the door.”

Passengers traveling from Gatwick Airport have reported long lines again due to an issue with the airport’s self-check-in machines.

Earlier, Gatwick said it was “going well” and had made significant progress in correcting a technical issue that caused Saturday’s delay.

But Eileen McDonald, who traveled on Sunday, described “utter chaos” after standing in line for 90 minutes.

Gatwick said he saw “some queuing” but overall it was “business as usual”.

Another traveler, Sarah Moe from London, said she was stuck checking in for an hour and none of the bag drop machines were working.

Ms Mo, who was boarding a British Airways (BA) flight to Malta, said there were “hundreds of people who are very stressed about missing their flights”.

Meanwhile, Patricia González Muñiz, from Bedfordshire, said when she arrived on the British Airways flight from Gatwick to New York the line was “out the door”.

She said that despite waiting about an hour and a half, she estimated there were “about 50” people still ahead of her.

image source, Sarah Leppard photo caption, A problem with self-check-in kiosks in Gatwick led to long lines at regular offices on Saturday

In a statement issued Sunday morning, the airport said it was working with the supplier to correct the technical issue and significant progress had been made in fixing it.

A Gatwick spokeswoman said: “Airport operation is proceeding well this morning and passengers should plan their journey as normal.