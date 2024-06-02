Gautam Gambhir finally breaks his silence on India coaching, says: ‘There is no greater…’

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said there was “no greater honour” than to be able to coach the national cricket team. On the back of a triumphant return to Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor in IPL 2024, Gambhir has emerged as the favorite to take over the head coaching duties from Rahul Dravid after the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Gambhir, the unsung hero of India’s last two World Cup wins, expressed that it is not just him who can lead India to another major title, but the united prayers of 140 crore Indians.

“I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no greater honor than coaching your national team. You represent 140 crore Indians and others around the world as well,” the 42-year-old said during an event in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this week, former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed Gambhir to take over as India’s head coach, saying “he is a good candidate”. Gambhir was addressing a gathering of students at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

When a student asked him about coaching the Indian cricket team and helping them win the World Cup with his experience, Gambhir replied: “I have not answered this question, although many people have asked me. But I have to answer you now.” .

“140 crore Indians will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be brave,” Gambhir said.

The former opener, who was on a personal trip to the UAE, visited the Sports Medicine Department at Medeor Hospital.

During the visit, he connected with young cricket fans from different academies in Abu Dhabi, and exchanged thoughts about his inspiring journey and recent achievements.

Gambhir, who was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2007 World T20 Championship and the 2011 ODI World Cup, has been praised for his recent success with KKR.

“A safe dressing room is a happy dressing room, and a happy dressing room ends in a winning dressing room. The only thing I did at KKR was follow that motto. It has actually worked by the grace of God,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)