September 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Gazprom has announced that it will shut down Nord Stream, which is essential for gas supplies in Europe, due to a technical fault.

Rusty Knowles September 2, 2022 2 min read

US police raid assets of Russian oligarch

US law enforcement on Thursday raided two properties of Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, under sanctions, it was reported. NBC News Channel.

Federal agents and local police officers were seen leaving an apartment on Park Avenue in New York and a vacation home in the popular Hamptons near New York with boxes of weapons. Both properties are owned by a Russian oligarch, according to NBC, citing US Treasury documents. Fisher Island, Miami Mr. Authorities are also looking for a property believed to be linked to Vekselberg.

The businessman heads the Moscow-based Renova Group and is among Russian oligarchs targeted by Western sanctions imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His assets in the US have been frozen and US companies are barred from doing business with him and his businesses. He is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for bank fraud, but no charges have been filed, NBC reported.

A yacht worth 90 million euros belonging to Victor Vekselberg was already seized by Spain in April at the request of the United States. Washington announced in March that a cell would be created to handle the case “Corrupt Russian Oligarchs” And for anyone who violates the sanctions adopted by the Biden administration against Moscow. Since then, Americans “sanctioned and embargoed more than a billion worth of ships and aircraft, as well as freezing hundreds of millions of dollars in assets of Russian elites in US accounts”According to the White House.

See also  The Chinese synovial vaccine produces ten times less antibodies

President Joe Biden hopes to liquidate these assets and use the money to compensate for the damage suffered by Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Five Questions on Taxation of Super Profits of Big Corporations Demanded by Noobs and National Rally

September 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

In Lebanon, public beaches are disappearing

September 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Mysterious death of a historical leader

September 1, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Jane Fonda announces that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

September 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

How to watch the Artemis I mission go to the moon

September 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

College Football Extension Expansion: The Board approves a 12-team stadium with the goal of implementing it as soon as possible

September 2, 2022 Joy Love

Five settings to change before you start

September 2, 2022 Len Houle