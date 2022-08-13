Last August, Google rolled a a bunch Who are you? Thrives to Gboard for Android, and a few more are now coming to the keyboard, including the shortcut bar.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we have unpacked the latest version of an app that Google has uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APK files, in the case of Android apps), we can see different lines of code within this hint in possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ship these features at all, and our interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. We’ll try to enable those who are about to finish, however, to show you what they would look like if they did charge. With that in mind, keep reading.

Currently, clicking the badge icon in the upper-right corner brings out several tools, layout, and shortcuts. Today’s menu includes: Settings, Theme, Edit Text, Clipboard, GIF, Floating, One-handed, Translate, Share, and Sticker. There is also a file Split keyboard on folding (but not tablets).

Gboard 12.1 goes live on the beta channel today and reveals work on a material that redesigns this tape RKBDI Friend It has been successfully enabled. The corner button is still a circle but now uses a 3×3 grid icon.

Meanwhile, the shortcuts (or “access point” items as they are referred to) are now in rounded rectangles that look very similar Material Chips You (MD3). It’s not much different from the Google Assistant’s voice typing user interface on Pixel phones (shown in the cover photo above). The background of each element is lighter than the keyboard, which is more visible in the colorful themes.

You can now have another shortcut to a total of five in the bar, although Gboard is working on the ability to let users customize the number of impressions if they really only need one or two. However, the new cap is due to Gboard removing the three dots/excess on the right and using the existing corner button for input.

Google has redesigned this view with a tighter grid that is no longer centered. It allows for more functionality to be easily added in the future, while the text editing layout gets a texture that updates on its own with rounded corners for each button.

Another article you are updating is the settings. The main menu is getting bigger, while MD3 switches are now being used all the time.

It’s not clear when Gboard will widely roll out the Material Bar and other design changes.

