General Burkard wants to prepare the army for hybrid conflicts

Depreciation – According to the Chief of Defense Staff, France can “win the war before the war.”

It is no longer a preparation for a worse, more intense war, but rather a permanent rivalry. Within three months of taking office as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Theory Burkard Is about to release its release “Strategic Vision”. The highest-ranking official in the military was asked Wednesday morning by the Security Council of the National Assembly as part of the 2022 Finance Bill after it was verified in the state’s first place. Pioneer, General Legaintre, Had warned against “Wilderness” Of the world and back “High intensity”General Burkert wants to prepare the military and society as a whole for a paradigm shift. “Win the war before the war”.

Rotation “Peace-Crisis-War” No longer operational, the General explained last week, received a few journalists. “No more stages of peace, but stages of competition”, Continued