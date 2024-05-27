May 27, 2024

‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Actor has died at the age of 37 after being shot in Los Angeles.

Roxanne Bacchus May 27, 2024 3 min read

The actor is best known for his role as Brando Corbin in the TV series.

May 27, 2024 at 8:32 AM ET

“General Hospital” actor Johnny Actor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin on the beloved ABC television series, died after being shot on Saturday.

Wactor was shot after he interrupted three suspects who were allegedly trying to remove the catalytic converter from his car, his mother, Scarlett Wactor, told KABC-TV Los Angeles. The incident occurred around 3:25 a.m. PT on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Scarlett Wactor said her son saw someone in his car after he finished work at a rooftop bar. At first, he thought his car had been towed.

Wactor’s mother said that when he approached his car, one of the suspects, who was wearing a mask, shot him, adding that police told her that Wactor had done nothing wrong.

While the suspects fled to an unknown location following the shooting, Wactor was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement to ABC News, Scarlett Wactor described her son as a “beautiful soul.”

“There are not enough words to describe what a beautiful soul he had. He was a loving son and brother, who lived life to the fullest. He set goals and pursued them,” her statement read, adding: “There is a very big hole in our hearts and our lives.”

The case is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Homicide Division.

Wactor, 37, played a recurring character on “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022. He has also appeared in other TV series, including “Criminal Minds,” “Siberia,” “Westworld,” and others. He described it as “unique” in a statement on the official account of “General Hospital” on Instagram.

“The entire General Hospital family is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Johnny Wactor,” the statement read. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Wactor’s manager said in a statement to ABC News that he is “still processing this unfortunate and senseless tragedy.”

“Johnny Wactor was a kindred spirit, a talented actor, and an inspiration to those around him. His professionalism, enthusiasm, and love for his craft were contagious and made working with him a pleasure. He pursued and achieved his dreams, while remaining a good human being who cared for others,” he said. “I am proud to say I have been a manager and friend.” For Johnny. He will always be dear to my memory.”

Sofia Mattsson, who plays Sasha Gilmore on “General Hospital,” paid tribute to her former co-star on her “General Hospital” IG account.

“We will miss you so much, Johnny,” she wrote. “One of the most amazing human beings I have ever met ❤️.”

TMZ was the first to report the news.

