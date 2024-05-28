“General Hospital” star Johnny Actor’s ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell is pleading with his killers

US News

Johnny Actor’s ex-fiancee broke down in tears after the General Hospital actor’s death, and slammed gunmen who shot the “wrong man”.

His distraught ex-wife, Tessa Farrell, has made a desperate plea to the criminals, who have remained at large since the early Saturday shooting in downtown Los Angeles.

“If you’re watching the person who did this, I’m sorry, but you shot the wrong guy,” Farrell said through tears in a video posted Monday. “You can get a real job. I know the job market is tough but we’re all in it together. You don’t have to steal, especially not take more from life.

Johnny Wactor was killed by armed robbers while protecting his co-worker. ABC via Getty Images

Farrell then made an emotional plea to make changes “as a society” regarding rising crime rates.

“These criminals cannot continue to be on the street, and we cannot continue to be sent back without having any repercussions for their actions,” Farrell said.

“It’s not okay, this can’t keep happening. Too many lives have been lost, it’s just that we’re not smart, and we have to be smarter as a society.”

Wactor, 37, was shot and killed while protecting his co-worker from three armed robbers who shot him over the catalytic converter in his car.

He spent several years playing Brando Corbin on the long-running series.

Farrell also sent her condolences to Wactor’s co-worker who witnessed his death, saying: “I’m so sorry you’re in this situation.”

“I can’t even imagine what it was like to be the one there. You must be so scared and so sad. But if you need someone to talk to, you can talk to me.”

Tessa Farrell shared a video online about her ex-fiancée’s murder and rising crime rates. Tessa Farrell / TikTok

Farrell said she met Actor in 2013 and they dated for several years before getting engaged, but eventually had to “let each other go romantically.”

“It was rushed. We were very young and children and recovering — but I’m very proud of the man he became and it’s very sad that crime in Los Angeles had to do this.”

She added: “It’s very sad, you know, that this is the way it is It had to be taken from us Because he cared so much about doing the right thing and earning things. “He taught me that.”

Farrell said Wactor “found sobriety” after their relationship ended and that she helped him decide to attend AA meetings.

Wactor is best known for playing the role of Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of the long-running series “General Hospital” between 2020 and 2022. According to his profile on IMDb.

He was later written off the show.

He also appeared in the supernatural drama “Siberia”, the drama “Army Wives” and an episode of “Criminal Minds”.

