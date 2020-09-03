Genesis’ closed grocery store is expected to reopen next week under a different name and ownership.
Gulwer, a Lewiston resident and store owner, told Chris Gill that he hopes to open a Genesis supermarket on Sept. 11 on the corner of Chestnut and Pine Roads.
GeneC Mayor Steve Ottenborg said the store would “not happen soon.”
“I think everyone is looking forward to it,” he said of the opening of the Ottenborg store.
Formerly known as the Genesis Food Center, the store closed on January 31. Gill said he and three of his business partners bought the store at the end of June.
Gill and his business partners also own three gas stations in Louiston, Gill said.
The Genesis supermarket will offer the same food and products as the Genesis Food Center, Gill said with a few twists. Production, tele meat, milk, beer, soda and other essential household items are said to be available. Gill said he also plans to serve fresh chicken and pizza.
Gill said he was considering buying a liquor license that could sell hard alcohol like the Genesis Food Center.
The food and products will be similar to the Genesis Food Center, with prices lower, Gill said.
“Making it so affordable is my key,” he said.
Gill said the opening of the store will allow Genesis residents to shop in the city instead of going to Moscow or Louiston for food. Ottenborg said it was very expensive to leave the city when people only had to buy one or two items.
“I feel when it comes to small communities, it’s important to have a small type of store on which they can depend,” Gill said.
Approved by Ottenborg in January, the store has served the community for about 50 years. Lata County Treasurer PJ Vanson said in January that Zion Bank had foreclosed assets at the Genesis Food Center.
Prior to the closure of the Genesis Food Center, locals mainly used the store to buy a few groceries and set up their primary grocery store in Moscow or Louiston, where they work. But some, especially the elderly, disabled and / or vehicle-less residents, used the store to buy all of their groceries.
The crew is renovating the new store. Gill said the Genesis supermarket was painted and the kitchen was torn down and rebuilt. He hopes to make parking improvements.
The store is open Monday through 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday through 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.