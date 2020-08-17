Iron Blade Online

Gentleman and lady arrested after stealing milk powder from Geylang Road grocery store 5 moments

A man and a lady, aged 30 and 39, had been arrested on Saturday (Aug 15) for thieving milk powder from a supermarket together Geylang Road on numerous occasions.

The law enforcement have been alerted on July 31 to several cases of theft involving milk powder that experienced transpired at the supermarket on July 27 and 30.

By means of stick to up investigations and with the assist of visuals from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division set up the identities of the guy and lady and arrested them.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that they experienced stolen from the exact same grocery store on 5 situations,” said the law enforcement in a assertion on Sunday.

The pair will be charged in court docket on Monday for theft in dwelling with popular intention, which carries an imprisonment expression of up to 7 several years and a good.

Sophia Harrison

Part time worker

I'm Sophia Harrison working as a part-time staff at the Costco since the past year until I become as an author at the iron blade, hope I can use my experiences with the supermarkets here.

